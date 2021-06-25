Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Also Read - Twitter temporarily blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad account for rule violation, now restored

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo F19 - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo A74 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.