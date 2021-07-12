Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone The Vivo Y73 is priced starting at 20990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo Y73 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95 Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo Y73 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y73 of 4000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11