The Mi 11 Lite sports a clean design with the square camera module placed at the to-left corner of the rear panel followed by the ‘xiaomi’ brand logo at the bottom, which doesn’t interfere with the design as much and makes the phone look even more subtle.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 11X with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11X. Also Read - Twitter temporarily blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad account for rule violation, now restored

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo F19 - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11X is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo A74 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X of 4520mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.