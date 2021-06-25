The Mi 11 Lite sports a clean design with the square camera module placed at the to-left corner of the rear panel followed by the ‘xiaomi’ brand logo at the bottom, which doesn’t interfere with the design as much and makes the phone look even more subtle.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 4520mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11