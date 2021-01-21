Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite launching in India but no date confirmed yet

Xiaomi grabbed a lot of eyeballs with its Mi 11 flagship before the new year camera. The Mi 11 is technically the first phone in the world to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which makes it more appealing for geeks. Since its predecessor, i.e. the Mi 10 came to India last year, we all expect the Mi 11 to make it to India as well. A company spokesperson has now gone ahead confirming the Mi 11’s launch in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series India launch plans for February 2021 leaked

In a report from Indian Express, it has been confirmed by Mi India’s marketing lead Sumit Sonal, that the Mi 11 series is coming to India. No launch date has been announced yet for these phones and the company is still deciding which models and variants should it bring to the Indian shores. Apart from this, a leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal hints at the Mi 11 Lite coming to India as well. Also Read - Redmi gaming smartphone expected to launch this year

Xiaomi Mi 11 series coming to India

The Mi 11 launched in China last month as Xiaomi’s flagship device to date. There have been reports of Xiaomi also planning to launch a Mi 11 Pro with better cameras and faster internals. However, it is the standard Mi 11 model that is slated to come to the global markets first. The Pro model could be limited for the Chinese markets. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

The standard Mi 11 with the Snapdragon 888 chipset is coming in two storage variants to India. Agarwal also says we will see the Mi 11 in just two colors, not the myriad of hues that Xiaomi flaunted in the Chinese market.

According to leak, there’s a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top-end variant will get 256GB storage. The Mi 11 will come in two colors only – gray and blue. There’s no mention of the leather variants as well as the special edition model.

Joining the Mi 11 flagship in India is said to be the Mi 11 Lite – a phone that’s yet to launch anywhere. The Mi 11 Lite is expected to be based on the Mi 10i that we just saw in India but the specifications are yet to be confirmed. Agarwal says there will be three storage and color variants on sale.

There’s a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another mid-tier variant with 128GB storage as well as 6GB RAM. The top-end variant will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. One could buy the Mi 11 Lite in Pink, Black, and Blue variants.