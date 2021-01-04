Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which will be a premium variant of the Mi 11 that was launched in China in December last year, has been leaked in photos. MyDrivers put out an image of Mi 11 Pro that reveals the smartphone’s back cover suggesting it will come with four rear cameras including a periscope telephoto lens that supports 120x zoom. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro was expected to launch alongside the Mi 11, which clearly did not happen. Though the company has not announced an official release date as of now, the Mi 11 Pro is rumored to make its debut in February. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch on January 5: Expected specs and price

Xiaomi Mi 11 will sport a rectangular rear camera module where three camera lenses including the periscope one will be aligned horizontally. A fourth camera lens along with an LED flash unit will be placed in a row below the three lenses. The poster suggests the Mi 11 Pro will be available in blue and silver color variants.

Specifications of the Mi 11 Pro are expected to be similar to the Mi 11 including the display, processor, and battery, though the back camera could be improved. References to Mi 11 Pro were found by XDA Developers in the latest version of the MIUI Gallery app that was uploaded to the inbuilt App Store on Xiaomi devices in China. The source code of the app also hints at a curved display, just like the Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 gets a 6.81 inch 2K WQHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels and a brightness of 1500 nits. The refresh rate is 120GHz. Features like motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC) with HDR10 + are supported as well. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Mi 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast wireless charging technology. The smartphone sports three cameras at the back, a combination of 108-megapixels main lens withf/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilization, secondary 13-megapixels wide-angle lens, and a third 5-megapixel macro lens. It is expected that Mi 11 Pro will feature the same three back cameras as the Mi 11, with an additional fourth telephoto periscope lens.