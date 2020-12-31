Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which is an upgraded variant of the standard Mi 11 is said to launch in February 2021. In a recent leak, references to Mi 11 Pro has been found in the latest version of the MIUI Gallery app that was uploaded to the inbuilt App Store on Xiaomi devices in China. Also Read - Xiaomi teases Mi 10i more, new 108-megapixel camera coming for Indian model

According to an XDA Developers report, the Xiaomi MIUI Gallery app was recently updated to version 2.2.17.18, and XDA Senior Member and frequent Xiaomi tipster kacskrz discovered evidence in the source code that clearly hints at Pro moniker. The “Mi 11 Pro” was included in the string array called “magic_system_model,” in the MIUI Gallery app. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55 review: Feature-rich yet accessible

The app also suggests that Mi 11 Pro will sport a curved display, just like the Mi 11 that was launched earlier this week in China. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro was also expected to unveil alongside the Mi 11, which did clearly did not happen. Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests Mi 11 Pro will launch sometime in February next year. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to come with an improved camera system, though the display is expected to remain the same as Mi 11, which is a 6.8-inch 2K curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup, a combination of 108-megapixels main lens withf/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilization, secondary 13-megapixels wide-angle lens, and a third 5-megapixel macro lens.

Previously leaked official designer cases for Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro revealed a massive camera hump stretching across the top half of the phone. It also confirmed four camera lenses, possibly a fourth periscopic camera system with greater zoom capabilities in addition to the three cameras same as the Mi 11.

The rest of the specifications are expected to remain the same as Xiaomi Mi 11 including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast wireless charging technology. It is likely that the Mi 11 Pro will be reserved only for the Chinese markets initially. There is no word on the pricing yet. As for Mi 11, it starts at 3999 Yuan (approximately Rs 45,000) in China.