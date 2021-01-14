comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging could be real by next month
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging could be real by next month

Mobiles

Rumors suggest Xiaomi is working on an 80W wireless charging system and could debut it on the Mi 11 Pro. A 120W system is also on the cards.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Representative Image

Last month, Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 flagship, debuting the Snapdragon 888 chip. The phone is totally flagship, by all means, whether you look at its cameras, display, battery, and even the charging system. However, Xiaomi can do better with the Mi 11 Pro, which has been circulating in the world of rumors and leaks. While the exact features are still under the carpet, there’s some new information on its charging bit. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i review: What an all-rounder!

This information comes courtesy of a popular tipster from China, Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The tip reveals that Xiaomi is currently testing its 80W fast wireless charging system and the technology is in its verification stage. If it bags all approvals, then the Mi 11 Pro, or Mi 11 Pro+, could be the first phones in the world to feature the 80W wireless charging system. The standard Mi 11 only features a 50W system for wireless charging Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime gets stable MIUI 12 update in India

80W wireless charging coming to Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi previously detailed this fast-charging system and it indeed comes brings up promising figures. For an average 4000mAh battery, this wireless charging system can fill up the battery within 19 minutes and up to 50 percent in under 8 minutes. These are unbeatable numbers by all means. Xiaomi is using a special coil architecture and a designated chip to handle such levels of fast wireless charging. Also Read - Redmi K40 Ultra with new Mediatek Dimensity SoC to launch soon

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro My Drivers

Image Source: MyDrivers

The vanilla Mi 11 currently features a 50W wireless charging system mated to a 4600mAh battery, which itself is among the fastest wireless charging systems available commercially.  Prior to this, it was the company’s Mi 10 that debuted the 30W wireless charging system. This system promised a full charge in close to an hour for the Mi 10’s 4780mAh battery.

Coming back to the Mi 11 Pro, this phone is also supposed to feature a 120W fast wired charging system. This will be on par with what we can expect from Oppo, Vivo, and probably OnePlus flagships. The Mi 11 Pro is also said to feature an advanced camera system, comprising of a new 108-megapixel main camera, and a complex telephoto camera system.

Xiaomi is also expected to upgrade the display to a Quad HD+ resolution AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to launch sometime around the Chinese New Year in February but may be restricted for the Chinese market only owing to costs. The Mi 11 is said to be globally released in the upcoming months.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 4:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale, begins on January 20
Deals
Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale, begins on January 20
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features

OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India

News

OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features

OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G price: Samsung 5G smartphone launched with new design: See price, features, specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60 Pro Plus के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई डीटेल्स, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

OnePlus 9 Lite भारत में इन फीचर्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

इन गेम्स में मिलेगा PUBG Mobile Lite का मजा, Google Play Store से करें डाउनलोड

Instant Loan Apps: एक क्लिक में लोन लेना पड़ रहा भारी, भारत से 21 हजार करोड़ रुपये हुए चीन ट्रांसफर

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon
Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features
OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India

News

OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India
Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G price: Samsung 5G smartphone launched with new design: See price, features, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G price: Samsung 5G smartphone launched with new design: See price, features, specs

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers