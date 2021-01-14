Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 80W wireless charging coming soon

Last month, Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 flagship, debuting the Snapdragon 888 chip. The phone is totally flagship, by all means, whether you look at its cameras, display, battery, and even the charging system. However, Xiaomi can do better with the Mi 11 Pro, which has been circulating in the world of rumors and leaks. While the exact features are still under the carpet, there’s some new information on its charging bit. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i review: What an all-rounder!

This information comes courtesy of a popular tipster from China, Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The tip reveals that Xiaomi is currently testing its 80W fast wireless charging system and the technology is in its verification stage. If it bags all approvals, then the Mi 11 Pro, or Mi 11 Pro+, could be the first phones in the world to feature the 80W wireless charging system. The standard Mi 11 only features a 50W system for wireless charging

80W wireless charging coming to Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi previously detailed this fast-charging system and it indeed comes brings up promising figures. For an average 4000mAh battery, this wireless charging system can fill up the battery within 19 minutes and up to 50 percent in under 8 minutes. These are unbeatable numbers by all means. Xiaomi is using a special coil architecture and a designated chip to handle such levels of fast wireless charging.

The vanilla Mi 11 currently features a 50W wireless charging system mated to a 4600mAh battery, which itself is among the fastest wireless charging systems available commercially. Prior to this, it was the company’s Mi 10 that debuted the 30W wireless charging system. This system promised a full charge in close to an hour for the Mi 10’s 4780mAh battery.

Coming back to the Mi 11 Pro, this phone is also supposed to feature a 120W fast wired charging system. This will be on par with what we can expect from Oppo, Vivo, and probably OnePlus flagships. The Mi 11 Pro is also said to feature an advanced camera system, comprising of a new 108-megapixel main camera, and a complex telephoto camera system.

Xiaomi is also expected to upgrade the display to a Quad HD+ resolution AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to launch sometime around the Chinese New Year in February but may be restricted for the Chinese market only owing to costs. The Mi 11 is said to be globally released in the upcoming months.