Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization

Xiaomi is suspected of starting to work on its latest flagship which may be called the Mi 11 Series, this rumor was strengthened after the Chinese manufacturer reportedly stopped selling Mi 10 in its hometown. As the name implies, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the successor of the Mi 10 which is expected to arrive in early 2021. Although it is still a long time, leaks about the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi are starting to emerge.

Xiaomi Mi 11 camera details

The most recent one comes from the Digital Chat Station where in his post on Weibo, the reliable tipster who often leaks the new device reveals details of the camera that the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone is supposed to have. Based on his claims, the Xiaomi MI 11 is said to be getting a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera which has a pixel size of 0.8μm. This will be an upgrade from the 13 MP or 20 MP ultra-wide used by the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India: Prices and specifications

In addition to the ultra-wide camera, sources also add that the camera on the Mi 11 flagship will also be equipped with an increase in Optical Image Stabilization that is better than its predecessor. Unfortunately, we don’t know which version will get a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with increased stabilization. Because the Xiaomi Mi 11 Series is expected to come in several variants such as the standard model and the higher Pro.

Other details about the camera and the number of lenses the smartphone will offer are also hidden for now. But the same tipster said that the Mi 11 will be the first of the two flagships to be launched powered by the Snapdragon 875 chipset. Coincidentally, we recently saw a Snapdragon 875 powered Xiaomi phone pass the Geekbench benchmark platform carrying the model number M2012K11C which is believed to belong to one of the Mi 11 Series family.