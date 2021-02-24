comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra likely to get Samsung's new 50MP GN2 sensor
  Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the first to feature Samsung 50MP GN2 sensor
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the first to feature Samsung 50MP GN2 sensor

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could sport a 120X zoom camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 20MP front camera, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

mi 11 durability

Representational image of Mi 11 (Image: JerryRigEverything/YouTube)

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Mi series smartphone under the moniker Mi 11 Ultra soon. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is said to bring high-end specs on the table including a WQHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 67W fast charging support. While rumours suggest that the Mi 11 Ultra will get a triple camera setup, leakster Ice Universe now cites that the phone will be the first to implement Samsung’s 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to get Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

The ISOCELL GN2 sensor that was just launched on February 23, features new PDAF technology called Dual Pixel Pro. The sensor size type is 1/1.12″, which is the largest in a smartphone and it is capable of taking 100 photos through re-arranging the colour pixels, 1080p video recording with 480 fps (frames per second), and 4K video recording at 120fps. Also Read - Redmi K40 new details emerge: Geekbench scores, battery capacity and “Damascus knife” edition

The Mi 11 Ultra is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. While the new leak ‘lends further credibility,’ if reports are to be believed, then Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphone will have an edge over its rivals, given Samsung has a strong foothold in the camera segment. As per reports, Xiaomi has been partnering with the Korean company over the past few years and has been pioneering sensors before they arrive at other manufacturers. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show unique camera module

Smartphones with secondary screen

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra tipped to feature 120X zoom camera (Credit @ Tech Buff PH)

Besides the Mi 11 Ultra, two more Xiaomi Mi 11 series smartphones are said to be in pipeline, including the Mi 11 Lite and the Mi 11 Pro.

Specification details of the alleged Mi Ultra 11 Ultra appeared on YouTube last week. A Filipino YouTuber by the name Tech Buff PH who got hands-on of the supposedly real Mi 11 Ultra claim that the phone will offer a 120X zoom camera as seen on the previous iteration Mi 10 Ultra. Another interesting aspect seen in the video is a tiny secondary display located at the back of the device. Specs of the secondary display aren’t known yet, however, reports speculate that it might enable taking selfies from the rear cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display at WQHD+ resolution, a 20-megapixel front-facing camera embedded at the hole-punch cutout, IP68 water and dust resistance, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 10W reverse charging support.  The smartphone is rumoured to come in a Black and White colour option.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2021 9:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2021 9:20 AM IST

Best Sellers