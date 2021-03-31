Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the best smartphone cameras, says DxOMark

If you care about DxOMark’s camera ratings, there’s a new kid in town that takes the lead. It is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra that now sits above everything else on the mobile camera list. It gets an overall score of 143, surpassing the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra from before. It is hardly a surprise though as the Mi 11 Ultra gets all the best camera bits from Xiaomi’s parts bin. Also Read - Xiaomi now wants to be a part of the EV market, invests 10 billion dollars over next 10 years

DxOMark is yet to publish its detailed camera review of the Mi 11 Ultra but it has revealed the overall scores for various parameters. It is still photo where the Mi 11 Ultra shines, bagging top scores for its performance in exposure, colours, autofocus, texture, noise management, and zoom performance.

Mi 11 Ultra nabs top scores at DxOMark

While the still photography performance gets praises, the video performance isn't far behind. The Mi 11 Ultra's camera impressed critics at DxOMark with its exposure management, colours, autofocus, texture, noise, and stabilisation.

The higher ratings are no surprise, given the Mi 11 Ultra’s advanced camera hardware. Xiaomi has given the phone’s main camera to rely on Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 50-megapixel sensor, which itself is the largest camera sensor a mobile phone can use. We are yet to try out the Mi 11 Ultra for ourselves but it seems that the beefed-up hardware certainly gives the Mi 11 Ultra an edge over its rivals.

Along with the 50-megapixel main camera sensor, the Mi 11 Ultra also relies on a secondary 48-megapixel periscope zoom camera capable of 5X optical zoom and another 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with PDAF autofocus. Xiaomi has also attached a smaller display alongside these cameras to provide for a viewfinder while taking photos.

Do note that DxOMark tests are often done in perfect conditions and a phone’s camera output will vary depending on conditions. Additionally, your camera output preference may vary, as every phone takes photos in different styles.

It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi brings the Mi 11 Ultra to India as its competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Apart from the cameras, the Mi 11 Ultra also nabs attention for its Snapdragon 888 chip, a 6.8-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5000mAh battery, and support for 67W wired as well as wireless charging solutions.