Xiaomi is not planning to sell the Mi 11 Ultra in India again: Report

Although Mi 11 Ultra will not be available in India anymore, Xiaomi plans to focus on its premium category and will launch a replacement of Mi 11 Ultra in India in 2022.

Xiaomi had launched Mi 11 Ultra at a starting price of Rs 69,999 in India earlier this year. The smartphone was available for purchase in limited quantities after its launch. However, it was out of stock on the company’s website in India for a while now. As reported by India Today Tech, Xiaomi has no plans to sell Mi 11 Ultra in the Indian market anymore. Also Read - Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

The report reveals that the company has sold its entire stock of Mi 11 Ultra and is not planning to import more handsets in India anymore. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces to gift Mi 11 Ultra to all medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Although Mi 11 Ultra will not be available in India anymore, Xioami plans to focus on its premium category and will launch a replacement of Mi 11 Ultra in India in 2022. Notably, the smartphone was first announced in April but was not immediately available for sale. For this, Xioami stated “circumstances beyond control for the delay”. It finally went on sale in July but was sold out within days.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s most premium phone ever in India. It comes packed with a 6.81-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and more.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The Mi11 Ultra brings a 5000mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi phone includes a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 120x digital zoom, and OIS. On the front, it includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Mi 11 Ultra price in India

The Mi 11 Ultra comes in only one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a premium price of Rs 69,999. The Xiaomi phone will be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

  • Published Date: October 30, 2021 9:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 30, 2021 9:47 AM IST

Best Sellers