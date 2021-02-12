Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Ultra in a few weeks in China but the phone has already been leaked by a YouTube creator. The video, which is restricted to a few viewers, has shown the Mi 11 Ultra in its entirety and leaked all the specifications as well. Not only has the phone got all the latest and the best bits from the Android universe, but Xiaomi has a couple of features to make it stand out from the crowd. Also Read - Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale now live: Grab offers on Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Band and more

In the leaked video from TechBuff, there are three attention-grabbing highlights on the Mi 11 Ultra – a 120x zoom system, a tiny rear display, and a massive camera hump holding the most ambitious cameras. Apart from these, the Ultra is also confirmed to use the Snapdragon 888 chip, a massive 6.8-inch 120Hz display, and a faster 67W wireless charging system. Here's a closer look at all the features as well as specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaked specifications and design

Similar to the previous bunch of leaks and rumours, the Mi 11 Ultra is indeed going to feature a massive camera hump at the back. It seems as big as the one on the Poco M3 but it sticks out a lot. The main camera is using a 50-megapixel sensor while the ultrawide camera is using a 48-megapixel sensor. The periscopic telephoto camera also uses a 48-megapixel sensor, having 120x hybrid zoom system.

Accompanying the rear camera is a tiny rectangular display – a first for a Xiaomi phone. Although the phone is shown in the video running all apps, it could be primarily used as a secondary viewfinder – something similar to the dual-display Vivo NEX concept smartphone. Do note that there’s still a 20-megapixel front camera discharged for all selfie duties.

The display itself measures 6.8-inches and uses a Quad HD+ AMOLED display technology. There’s support for 120Hz refresh rate as well. Xiaomi is using Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. The video shows the phone booting to MIUI 12.5 and confirming the presence of the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Other leaked features of the Mi 11 Ultra include an IP68 rating as well as a stereo speaker setup tuned by Harman/Kardon. The phone is said to rely on a 5000mAh battery and will gain support for 67W fast wired charging. You also get 67W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging on the Mi 11 Ultra.

BGR India cannot verify the authenticity of the leak but based on the video, it seems to be the real deal. Xiaomi is rumoured to adds the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra to its flagship Mi 11 lineup this year but no official launch date has come out on that front.