Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra listed on Amazon ahead of India launch: Check specs, expected price

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, as confirmed by the smartphone manufacturer last week. The upcoming Mi smartphone has now been listed on Amazon, which confirms its availability details. The sale date hasn't been revealed yet.

The dedicated Amazon India page shows that the registrations for the upcoming Mi 11 Ultra are now on. In fact, the page also shows that interested buyers will be able to tap on the 'Notify Me' option to get details related to Mi 11 Ultra's availability. While the sale date hasn't been confirmed yet it is likely that the upcoming flagship smartphone will release on the launch date itself.

Mi 11 ultra expected price in India

As per the India pricing, the Mi 11 Ultra is said to start at over a price of Rs 70,000 in India. If the pricing turns out to be true, the Mi 11 Ultra will become the most expensive Xiaomi phone to arrive in India since its entry into the India smartphone segment back in July 2014. Also Read - Redmi TV X55 review: New name, new features but same old value

The Mi flagship smartphone is already available in China. In the home market, the Mi 11 Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which roughly translates to around Rs 67,000. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at CNY 6,499 (translates to around Rs 72,600) and the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 78,200). It is also available in the European market where the Mi 11 Ultra starts at a price of EUR 1,199, which roughly translates to around Rs. 1,03,400 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Mi 11 Ultra comes packed with flagship level features including Snapdragon 888 processor, 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor, 5G support, 67W wired and wireless fast charging, a primary 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad-curved primary display, and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the back for easy capture of selfies.