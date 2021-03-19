Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

The Xiaomi Mi 11 may not be “flagship enough” for many smartphone enthusiasts and hence, there are rumours of an Ultra and Pro variant doing rounds of the Internet. Previous leaks have shown a prototype Mi 11 Ultra complete with a massive rear camera hump and a secondary display acting as a viewfinder. The specs aren’t that clear but thanks to some latest input, it seems the Mi 11 Ultra and Pro will indeed be worthy of their names. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and three new colours

Based on a leak from MyFixGuide, the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro will ship with 67.1W fast charging solution. This is likely to make these Mi 11 variants being the fastest charging Xiaomi smartphone ever sold. The other speculation speaks about Xiaomi using the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor for these phones. The GN2 sensor is currently the largest camera sensor a smartphone can use today.

Mi 11 Ultra to bring the best from Xiaomi yet

The Samsung ISOCELL GN2 image sensor is unlike any other smartphone camera sensor in the market at the moment. It has large 1.4µm pixels, all of which can use 4-in-1 pixel binning to promise unparalleled low light performance with superior details. The GN2 has a rated output of 50-megapixels. The Dual Pixel Pro autofocus system is another aspect that promises faster focusing.

That’s not all for the Mi 11 Ultra’s camera. Previous leaks have confirmed an advanced camera system on the Ultra. There is said to be a 48-megapixel telephoto camera system that uses a periscopic lens arrangement to achieve 5X optical zoom and up to 120X digital zoom. There’s another 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera accompanying these two.

One of the most interesting additions is the secondary small display. A previous leak showed the display acting as a viewfinder for the subjects and even showing the entire MIUI interface on it.

As for the battery charging technology, the 67.1W system is the fastest known on a Xiaomi smartphone. The regular Mi 11 that sells globally comes with a 55W fast charging solution and a 50W wireless charging solution. This doesn’t sound “Ultra-esque”, given that Oppo recently announced its 125W charging solution.

On the contrary, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India soon. Both these phones are said to be renamed versions of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro Plus from China. The Redmi K40 is also said to launch globally as a Poco F3.