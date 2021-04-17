Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India variant details leaked

Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship Mi 11 series in India on April 23. Tipster Mukul Sharma in a tweet has revealed all of the devices and the configurations they will be made available in, ahead of the launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxed underwater by diver to demonstrate waterproofing

According to the leak, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro in 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage configurations. The Mi 11 Ultra will be launched in the 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration. To recall, Xiaomi has already confirmed it will be launching the Mi 11X alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and other devices on April 23 in the country. Also Read - Smartphone brands could suffer 5 mn shipment loss due to lockdown: Report

Xiaomi apart from the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11X has not revealed which phone models and their variants it will launch in the country as of now, so we recommend that you take this leak with a pinch of salt. The company can launch other devices like a vanilla Mi 11 or multiple RAM/storage variants at the launch.

According to earlier reports, the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro could be rebranded versions of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, which launched in China earlier this year.

Mi 11 Ultra: Expected price in India

According to an earlier report by Gadgets360, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will sport a price tag of over Rs 70,000 in the country. If this turns out to be true, then the Mi 11 Ultra will become the most expensive smartphone the company has ever launched in the country since its arrival.

The company has already launched the Mi 11 Ultra in its home country priced at Yuan 5,999 (approximately Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, at Yuan 6,499 (approximately Rs 72,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 6,999 (approximately Rs 77,500) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. It is available in Black, White and White Ceramic Special Edition colour options.