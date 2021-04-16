Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxed underwater to demonstrate waterproofing

The Mi 11 Ultra is the most ambitious smartphone from Xiaomi and ahead of its launch in India, the company has gone ahead with an underwater unboxing of its 2021 flagship smartphone and shared it on the Chinese social media. The video shows the Mi 11 Ultra taken out of the slim “charger-less” packaging box and booted up for the first time inside a pool. Also Read - Smartphone brands could suffer 5 mn shipment loss due to lockdown: Report

The Mi 11 Ultra carries IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Xiaomi is leaving no stones unturned to flaunt it. A device with an IP68 rating can survive underwater depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes at a stretch. While most Mi 11 Ultra users might not take it to swim daily, it is nice to know that your phone can survive the extremities if required. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series tipped to launch in May, key specs out

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features

The IP68 water and dust resistance rating is, however, not the main feature of the phone. Xiaomi has focused all its resources on the cameras, fitting it with the world’s largest smartphone camera sensor. The primary camera uses a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor with a size of 1/1.12-inches. This is accompanied by a 48-megapixel periscope camera with an optical magnification of 5X. Even the ultra-wide camera uses the same 48-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Best AMOLED display smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro and more

These cameras are also accompanied by a tiny AMOLED display that acts a viewfinder while taking selfies with the main cameras. Do note that the phone comes with a dedicated 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Powering the Mi 11 Ultra is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip that comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges on all four sides. The battery capacity is rated at 5000mAh and Xiaomi bundles a 67W fast wired charging solution with the phone. The Ultra also gets 67W fast wireless charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Mi 11 Ultra is coming to India on April 23 and will be joined by the Mi 11X series phones. Rumours have it that Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India, both of which will be renamed Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro Plus respectively. The Mi 11X will utilize a Snapdragon 870 chip whereas the Mi 11X Pro will get a Snapdragon 888 chip. The latter is also said to get a 108-megapixel main rear camera.