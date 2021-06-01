Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at 69900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 8T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera, Battery, OS, Processor, RAM, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4‑inch with a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR. Also Read - Apple to launch some iPad models with OLED display in 2022

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Mini of RAM and 64GB is priced at 69900.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12