Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Asus also launched its Asus ROG Phone 5 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 5. Also Read - BSNL launches a new cheap Rs 499 broadband plan to take on Airtel Xtreme, JioFiber

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Here's Comparison of Latest Features Including Price in India, Battery Performance, Camera, RAM, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.