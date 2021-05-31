Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The display comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision formats and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This display is one of the best smartphone displays I have used to date. The quad curved edges make the content feel like it's flowing over the edges. The images viewed on it were bright and sharp with good colour science. Its WQHD+ resolution along with the 120Hz refresh rate makes for a very nice user experience.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11