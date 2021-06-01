The Mi 11 Ultra as Xiaomi’s flagship offering supports n1 / n3 / n5/ n7 /n8/ n20/ n28/ n38/ n40 /n41 /n77 / n78 / n79 5G bands. Hence, users should not have issues with connections once 5G rolls out commercially.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at 42999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11