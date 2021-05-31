Xiaomi has partnered with Google to bring the sweetness of Android 12 to some of its flagship Mi phones. The Xiaomi phones to get the Android 12 update include the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11i and the Mi 11X Pro. The beta will require Xiaomi users to flash the preview build and only then users will be able to use it.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9 5G is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 Max launches as Xiaomi Mi 11X rival in India, accompanies Smart TV 4K model

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - Beware, Paytm users! Don't fall for this fake Paytm website, it's a trick to steal you money

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Camera Features, Battery Performance, Display Size, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11