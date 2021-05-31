Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Also Read - BSNL launches a new cheap Rs 499 broadband plan to take on Airtel Xtreme, JioFiber

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 6.7 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels. Also Read - Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 5 - Compare Camera Features, Battery Performance, Processor, RAM, OS, Price in India, and Various Other Specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.