Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9R 5G is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9R 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11