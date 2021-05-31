Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is priced starting at 69999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.20 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 4000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11