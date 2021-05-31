Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G. Also Read - Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 4800mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.