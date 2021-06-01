The device comes with stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The sound is pretty immersive and the speakers are loud enough to fill a mid-size room. They sound clear, have a great audio response and balanced bass. It features IP68 dust and water resistance, and also features 67W fast wireless charging. The in-display fingerprint sensor and the facial recognition are pretty fast.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.