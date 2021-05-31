Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs IQOO 7 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Also Read - Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create a new account

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990. Also Read - Google Photos ends unlimited backup but you can still do it for free: How to do

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 of 4300mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.