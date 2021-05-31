The device comes with stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The sound is pretty immersive and the speakers are loud enough to fill a mid-size room. They sound clear, have a great audio response and balanced bass. It features IP68 dust and water resistance, and also features 67W fast wireless charging. The in-display fingerprint sensor and the facial recognition are pretty fast.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone The Vivo X60 Pro is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Meanwhile the Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro of 4200mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11