On the back, the device features a 1.1-inch secondary AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This display can be used to showcase an always-on display panel, notification previews, call previews and selfie previews. The display is touch-enabled for the call preview feature, however, for the rest it is disabled. It will be fun to see what Xiaomi does with this secondary display in the future.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X60 Pro Plus with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 Pro Plus is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 4200mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.