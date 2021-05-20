Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The display comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision formats and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This display is one of the best smartphone displays I have used to date. The quad curved edges make the content feel like it's flowing over the edges. The images viewed on it were bright and sharp with good colour science. Its WQHD+ resolution along with the 120Hz refresh rate makes for a very nice user experience.

We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, and Xiaomi Mi 11X Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs IQOO 7 - Latest Comparison of Battery Performance, Processor, RAM, Price in India, Camera, Display, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch. The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Camera, Display Size, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Camera, Display Size, and Many Other Features

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 4520mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has battery capacity of 4520mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.