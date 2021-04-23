Xiaomi just launched its flagship Mi 11 series in India, consisting of the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 X and Mi 11X Pro. Key features of the device include a secondary display on the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB of RAM, 120x zoom and more. The device will go up against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV QLED 75 launches in India with 120Hz QLED display, hands-free Google Assistant

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India price

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available in one Ceramic White colour option. The company has stated it will announce the availability details of the device soon in the country, which it will disseminate via its social media platforms. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro make official entry in India: A look at price, features and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels. It comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision formats and has received an A+ rating from DisplayMate. On the back, it sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display next to the camera module for framing and notifications. Both the front and the rear display come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 10, and more phones getting MIUI 12.5: Check out the full list

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 operating system on top. The device comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless fast charging along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

The device features Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers for audio output. For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

On the back, it sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, paired with two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensors with an ultra wide lens and a tele-macro lens on top. Key features of the device include a 120x digital zoom and 8K video recording support at 24fps. On the front, the device features a 20-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.