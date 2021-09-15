Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charge support launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi 11T flagship series made the global debut just a day after Apple iPhone 13 range formal launch. The new Xiaomi 11T series include- Mi 11T, and Mi 11T Pro for a price starting at €500 (roughly Rs 43,400). The headlining feature of the Xiaomi 11T series is the 120W HyperCharge fast charging support (for the Mi 11T Pro), 120Hz display, 108-megapixel rear camera. The new smartphones join the already existing Mi 11 flagship series with just a tweak nomenclature. Here are all the details- Also Read - Xiaomi 11T series likely to debut at the global event on September 15

Xiaomi 11T Pro, 11T price, availability

Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced starting at €650 (around Rs 56,400) for the base model with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB/256GB storage costs €750 (around Rs 65,100). As for the Xiaomi 11T, it is priced at €500 (roughly Rs 43,400) for the regular model with 8GB/128GB storage, and the 256GB storage model comes for a price of €550 (roughly Rs 47,700). The new Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will arrive in Celestial Blue Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colour options and will be available for purchase in Europe.

Xiaomi 11T specs, features

The vanilla variant Xiaomi 11T features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the helm rests a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. On the optics front, the phone offers a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a telemacro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The trio is capable of recording 8K videos and has “end-to-end” HDR10+ support. Upfront, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera shooter.

The phone gets an Audio Zoom feature that can be enabled via the third microphone. Underneath the curved body sits a 5,000mAh battery that supports Xiaomi’s 67W turbo charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specs, features

Xiaomi 11T Pro gets a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports the in-house AdaptiveSync that adjusts the refresh rate based on the content running on the phone. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating for added protection. Powering the Mi 11T Pro is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

The phone gets a similar camera configuration as the Mi 11T. Even the battery backup is the same, except the Pro gets faster charging support at 120W. Xiaomi has promised to offer three Android system upgrades as well as four years of security patches on the new Xiaomi 11T series. Both the phones come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Mi 11T Pro gets dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Connectivity options include- 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port. Xiaomi hasn’t yet shared any detail on the phones’ release in emerging markets like India.