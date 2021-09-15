comscore Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charge support launched: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charge support launched: Price, specs
News

Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charge support launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11T, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charging capability launched starting at €500 (roughly Rs 43,400).

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro price in India

Xiaomi 11T flagship series made the global debut just a day after Apple iPhone 13 range formal launch. The new Xiaomi 11T series include- Mi 11T, and Mi 11T Pro for a price starting at €500 (roughly Rs 43,400). The headlining feature of the Xiaomi 11T series is the 120W HyperCharge fast charging support (for the Mi 11T Pro), 120Hz display, 108-megapixel rear camera. The new smartphones join the already existing Mi 11 flagship series with just a tweak nomenclature. Here are all the details- Also Read - Xiaomi 11T series likely to debut at the global event on September 15

Xiaomi 11T Pro, 11T price, availability

Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced starting at €650 (around Rs 56,400) for the base model with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB/256GB storage costs €750 (around Rs 65,100). As for the Xiaomi 11T, it is priced at €500 (roughly Rs 43,400) for the regular model with 8GB/128GB storage, and the 256GB storage model comes for a price of €550 (roughly Rs 47,700). The new Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will arrive in Celestial Blue Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colour options and will be available for purchase in Europe.

Xiaomi 11T specs, features

The vanilla variant Xiaomi 11T features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the helm rests a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. On the optics front, the phone offers a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a telemacro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The trio is capable of recording 8K videos and has “end-to-end” HDR10+ support. Upfront, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera shooter.

xiaomi 11t, xiaomi 11t pro, xiaomi 11t 11t pro price eur 499 649 349, xiaomi 11t price, xiaomi 11t specifications, xiaomi 11t pro price, xiaomi 11t pro specifications, xiaomi 11t pro, xiaomi

The phone gets an Audio Zoom feature that can be enabled via the third microphone. Underneath the curved body sits a 5,000mAh battery that supports Xiaomi’s 67W turbo charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specs, features

Xiaomi 11T Pro gets a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports the in-house AdaptiveSync that adjusts the refresh rate based on the content running on the phone. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating for added protection. Powering the Mi 11T Pro is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

xiaomi 11t, xiaomi 11t pro, xiaomi 11t 11t pro price eur 499 649 349, xiaomi 11t price, xiaomi 11t specifications, xiaomi 11t pro price, xiaomi 11t pro specifications, xiaomi 11t pro, xiaomi

The phone gets a similar camera configuration as the Mi 11T. Even the battery backup is the same, except the Pro gets faster charging support at 120W. Xiaomi has promised to offer three Android system upgrades as well as four years of security patches on the new Xiaomi 11T series. Both the phones come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Mi 11T Pro gets dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Connectivity options include- 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port. Xiaomi hasn’t yet shared any detail on the phones’ release in emerging markets like India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 15, 2021 8:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more
Gaming
Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more
Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 5G phone set to launch in India on September 19

Mobiles

Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 5G phone set to launch in India on September 19

Free Fire Nicoo app: How to download, get premium skins, weapons for free

How To

Free Fire Nicoo app: How to download, get premium skins, weapons for free

Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Top 5 Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charge support launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with up to 12GB RAM, 120W fast charge support launched: Price, specs
Xiaomi 11T series likely to debut at the global event on September 15

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T series likely to debut at the global event on September 15

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के 23 एक्टिव रिडीम कोड की लिस्ट, मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड्स

Realme Band 2 हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी बड़ी कलर डिस्प्ले और SpO2 सेंसर जैसे फीचर्स

Realme DIZO GoPods D Review in Hindi: बैटरी बैकअप अच्छा, पर रह गईं ये खामियां

एप्पल ने अपने इंडिया स्टोर से हटाया iPhone XR, मगर आप अभी भी खरीद सकते हैं इसे

Garena Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event: मिलेंगे ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड, पीक डे पर फ्री में जीतें कई आइटम

Latest Videos

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices
Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

News

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more
Gaming
Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more
Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

News

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers