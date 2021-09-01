Xiaomi Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro design revealed via leaked images

Xiaomi’s Mi 11T smartphones are soon to make their official entry, most likely on September 15. Before this happens, we are bound to see a number of leaks and rumours. The latest entry to the rumour thread is a leaked image that gives us an idea of how these phones will look like. Also Read - Dark Nebula for Redmi Note 10 Pro series: Prices and specs remain unchanged

While from a distant look the devices appear similar to the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro, a closer look reveals some changes. Here's a look.

Mi 11T design leaked

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Mi 11T and the Mi 11T Pro will take design cues from the Mi 11 phones and come with a centre-placed punch-hole display. This is one of the differences as the Mi 10T series comes with a corner-placed punch-hole.

There will be a rectangular rear camera bump, similar to the one seen on its predecessors. However, instead of a single big camera housing, there will be two. In totality, the phones are expected to come with three rear cameras. The main camera will stand at 108-megapixel, as confirmed by the 108MP stamp in the camera setup.

The back panel also gets a 5G branding for some futureproofing. As for the keys, the volume rocker and the power on/off button will be situated on the right side.

Apart from this, we have a hint of what colours to expect. A listing by a UK retailer says three colours: Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White.

Details on the spec sheet aren’t official. But the leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 11T and the Mi 11T Pro are expected to come with 120Hz AMOLED and OLED screens, respectively. While the vanilla model might get a MediaTek chip, the Pro version could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and a 120W fast charging.

Additionally, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is also expected to get a new white colour variant that will be announced at the September 15 launch. While the overall looks seem unchanged, the back panel might be textured.