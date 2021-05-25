Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone The Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G - Here's Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Display, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F62 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI