Starting at Rs 31,990, the iQOO 7 uses the Snapdragon 870 5G chip. It als gets a MEMC display chip and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO 7 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and iQOO 7.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of iQOO 7 is 6.62 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the iQOO 7 has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the iQOO 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G.