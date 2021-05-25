Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and OnePlus 8. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display, Camera, Processor, OS, RAM, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 is 6.55 inches. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a screen resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 44999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 has The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.