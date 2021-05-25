Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, RAM, Camera, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Here's Latest Comparison of Price in India, Processor, RAM, OS Display Size, Camera Features, and Various Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Comparisons of Latest Features Including Price in India, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.