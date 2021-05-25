Mi 11X Pro price starts at Rs 39,999 for the base storage model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant comes at Rs 41,999. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display, a 4,520mAh battery, and more as its key features.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at 42999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11