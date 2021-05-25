We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G alongside the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro Also Read - Apple introduces iOS 14.6 for the general public: Here's what's new coming

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch. The screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Battery Performance, OS, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999. OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 8 Pro has battery capacity of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.