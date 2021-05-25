We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G alongside the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, and OnePlus 9R 5G Also Read - Hot Wheels leaks Forza Horizon 5 launch date, Mexico map and special cars

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9 5G is 6.55 inch. The screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999. OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera. The OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 9R 5G has battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.