Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 4310 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U.