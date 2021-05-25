Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced starting at 35990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11