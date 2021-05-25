This is another phone to consider. The Mi 11X Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a Samsung E4 AMOLED display, 108MP cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. It starts at Rs 39999.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.