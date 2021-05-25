Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Vivo X60. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus - Check Out Latest Comparison Including Price in India, Display Size & Resolution, Camera Features, Processor, OS, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro - Comparison of Latest Features, Camera, Display Size, Processor, RAM, Price in India Along With Full Specifications

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Vivo X60 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Camera Features, Display Size, Battery Performance, Processor, Other Specifications, and Price in India

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 of 4300mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.