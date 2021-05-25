At Rs 39,999, the Mi 11X Pro is another interesting phone in this segment. It's got a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 108MP main camera, a 120Hz OLED display and an attractive design.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone The Vivo X60 Pro is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Vivo X60 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Vivo X60 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro of 4200mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11