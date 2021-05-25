We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G alongside the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Vivo X60, and Vivo X60 Pro Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Processor, RAM, OS, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch. The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera. The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 of 4300mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro has battery capacity of 4200mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.