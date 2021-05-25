Intro-Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, RAM, Camera, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G.