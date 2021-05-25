We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Also Read - How to Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Win Shuffling emote, leap of faith surfboard, rewards for free

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Hot Wheels leaks Forza Horizon 5 launch date, Mexico map and special cars

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Processor, RAM, OS, and Many Other Features

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has battery capacity of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.