Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced starting at 69999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3200.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12